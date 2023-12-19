





How seldom he was still,

more humaning than human,

more aliving than alive.

Mostly he was running

or jumping or lunging.

Mostly he was spinning

or flopping or dodging.

Even as he sat,

which he seldom did,

his leg was pumping,

his fingers fidgeting.

But there were times,

like when we snuggled on the couch

to read books,

when his whole body quieted

as if to better listen

to the story,

as if he was captive

to the characters’ struggles,

every cell of him rapt

to know what came next.

Now I see how active

a stillness can be,

how far he was moved

when he was motionless,

how even now as I sit here

still as his tombstone,

I am spellbound

by the still changing story

of his life—

how because I am still

all of me is moved,

until I’m a new woman

sitting in the same place.

Like this: Like Loading...