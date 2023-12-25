Dear Friends,
This one is for you. And for everyone. May deep peace find us–even in places it seems impossible. Even when it’s beyond our own capacity, may it grow in us, surprise us again and again.
Rosemerry
A Blessing
And if there is peace to be found,
may it remake you
the way the sunrise
remakes each morning,
the way birdsong
remakes the air,
may peace find you
again and again,
and may it shape
and reshape you
the way the river
creates its bed
simply by flowing.
Amen
May (and let) peace remake us. That sounds just right, and thank you. Frankly, that would be my message for the world as well. I hope you’re having a grand Christmas day.
Kiitos.
However, you first Dearest One.