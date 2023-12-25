Dear Friends,

This one is for you. And for everyone. May deep peace find us–even in places it seems impossible. Even when it’s beyond our own capacity, may it grow in us, surprise us again and again.

Rosemerry

A Blessing

And if there is peace to be found,

may it remake you

the way the sunrise

remakes each morning,

the way birdsong

remakes the air,



may peace find you

again and again,

and may it shape

and reshape you

the way the river

creates its bed

simply by flowing.