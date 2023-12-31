



You say it straight, he says.

We’re standing in the middle of a party

surrounded by curly wigs and sequin pants

and the Village People spell again into the air

as the doctor wearing bell bottoms

tells me how to share bad news:

First the diagnosis—

the symptoms and tests that suggest it.

Then how much life might be left.

Then ideas for what steps come next.



And there in my white go go boots

I think, this is how I want to love life—

want to love it straight up.

Not only when it’s beautiful.

Not only when I’m laughing.

I want to love life when I’m face to face

with what can’t be fixed,

want to love it even as I see

this is how it might end,

want to love it as I take the steps

to do what can be done,

knowing it won’t change the end of the story.

I want to love life as if it matters

to know what’s at stake,

as if it matters what I do next.







Like this: Like Loading...