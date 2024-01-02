





For no reason, this morning

I dance through the rooms,

my socks sliding on the wood floors

and I twirl and glide and chacha

as if the house is an empty stage.

I think of my daughter who chassés

and leaps—in toe shoes no less—

and I have none of her finesse,

and yet this morning something in me

says dance, though I woke

feeling broken, though I woke

wearing the great gray cloak of grief.

Who could say where it came from,

the impulse to shimmy, to raise

my arms above my head

and swirl my wrists and

fling back my neck till the grief

is light as gauze? I am grateful

for this mystery, how it saves me,

grateful for this inner beat that says,

dance, time to dance, dear woman,

you have everything to gain

in this moment if you dance.



