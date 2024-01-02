

Late, and I lie on the couch,

my head in mom’s lap,

eyelids heavy as she pulls

slender fingers through my hair,

and I am more loved

than lost, more soft

than strong, more flesh

than worry, more no self

than self. I am not

thinking of happiness,

which is, perhaps,

the truest kind of happiness.

The moment loses any lines

that might try to define

what a moment is

until all is suffused with eternity

and tenderness is uncontainable.

Her hands move slow

and the room is quiet

and the night is a nest

big enough to hold us all.

