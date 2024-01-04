



Mom and I apply the thin film

of the facial masks,

mine pomegranate, hers cherry,

and I laugh at our images in the mirror,

the strange pearly gel sticking to our skin.

We find a sunny spot in the room

and for twenty minutes we lie there,

eyes closed, holding hands.

The package claims my skin will

more hydrated, softer.

In truth, all of me is softer

as I give in to the slowness,

give in to the quiet, give in

to low warm light and let myself

be wholly here with my mom

as the masks make us look ridiculous

and the whole rest of the world

more beautiful.

