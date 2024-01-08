

I love the days when it feels right

not to turn from the storm

but to move deeper in,

when the body doesn’t shy

from the cold and wind,

when the smile arrives

as the storm magnifies

and a whoop rises from the lungs

like a fierce and hardy bird.

What is it in us that feels more alive

in these moments?

Is it the part that rhymes

with instability,

the untamable part

that knows chaos, too,

is holy? And the gusts

swirl and the chill bites

and the smile

incredibly widens.

