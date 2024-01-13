



Though you know by heart

this valley with its river,

its sheer red walls,

its ragged peaks,

in this moment all you see

is the dull glow of snow

a few feet in front of you

and dim shadows almost

suggesting the track,

and the whole world shrinks

to lungs and legs and stroke

and glide and it feels so good

to be outside, to move

through night guided more

by ears and less by eyes,

to slide through the world

a foot at a time and whoever

you were before this,

that’s not who you are now,

sweet creature of heartbeat,

stranger to the next moment.





Like this: Like Loading...