Some sleepless nights I imagine

Eva Cassidy might arrive in my room

with her old guitar and she’d sing to me,

her haunting notes draping

the air above me

like a humble and much loved quilt,

and I would curl little girl-like

into her lush and love-strung tones,

her clear voice a pure bell

ringing every jumbled thing

from my worry-cluttered mind.

I’d probably try to resist closing

my heavy lidded eyes.

What a gift it would be then

to stay awake.

