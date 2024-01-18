somewhere above Telluride, Colorado



If you close your eyes and just breathe in,

then it’s sixteen years ago and we’re off the trail

roaming through damp autumn woods.

The duff is soft with needles, moss,

and the air is scented with resinous spruce—

fresh and woodsy, tangy, bright.

Sun filters into the evergreen glade

to kiss the clearing with light. Remember, love?

Whatever dreams we brought in with us,

they, too, came to smell of earth, forest,

musk and shade. The mountains

had their way with us that day.

We said little, but by the time we left,

shadow-drunk and gloriously map-less,

everything had changed.