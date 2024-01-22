

In my heart today, a river of love for you—

sparkling, clear, easy to wade in.

Some may not understand

why I sometimes reach down

to pick up a smooth stone of sorrow,

not because I have stumbled on it,

but because I want to know its weight again.

I search beneath the glossy currents,

and always I find what I seek.

There are thousands of such stones,

enough to cover the whole river bed.

Every one of them precious.

Every one of them, a memory

of how it was to love you when you were alive.

Stone of you waking in your crib, pointing to light.

Stone of you doing tricks on your bike.

Stone of hiking up cliffs. Stone of undone dishes.

Stone of your eyes. Stone of long fingers.

Stone of you whistling across the room.

The river of love is no less powerful

for all this sorrow. When I am still,

often I choose to go wading here.

I notice how beautiful they are, all these stones,

worn as they are by the currents of love.

I notice how the current never stops.

