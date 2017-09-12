I’m not saying we shouldn’t be angry.
Anger seems reasonable. But perhaps
we will do what I’ve heard the Inuit do—
spend the emotion on walking, walk a line
until all the anger has left our bodies.
The moment the Inuit notice the anger is gone,
replaced, perhaps, by sadness or fear,
compassion or just a quietness,
they mark that spot with an object
to show the extent of their anger.
And perhaps, if we’re lucky, when we walk
this way, it will be a long enough walk
that we arrive at each other’s doors,
object in hand, and when the object
leaves our grip, we’ll be able to use our hands
to greet each other, touch each other’s faces,
point to the horizon to all the other places
we might choose to walk now together.
Thank you, Rosemerry. What a lovely poem and what a great idea. I’m going to share it with my grandkids. I can just visualize our yard becoming a great highway of anger lines and welcomed stops.
I love that idea! I do know how walking helps me when I am mad âº
From: “comment-reply@wordpress.com” Reply-To: Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 12:31 PM To: Rosemerry Trommer Subject: [A Hundred Falling Veils] Comment: “I’m Not Saying We Shouldn’t Be Angry”
This is what we’re talking about when we say, “walk it off.”
Precisely!
boldly written 👍
Great !!
A great poem and so inspiring! Have a lovely day 😊🙏🏼
Energy better spent agreed
Wow a perfect way to drain or rather absorb all the anger and transform all the energy generated from it into a worthy action.
Loved it. 👌👌😊
Really beautiful 🙂
Such a beautiful thought
Beautiful poem!! 😊
I like this idea. Counting to ten seems a little arbitrary when some can let anger dissipate by a count of 3 while others may need to count a bit higher. I can envision some people who anger quickly might get a lot of exercise – at first. Over time, they may begin to feel themselves and their feelings a bit earlier, and with practice, experience less anger.
Vincent
Please let me do it
I want to be a peacemaker
Just one wish is there
Everything in world should fare
If anything i can’t change
Hold my hand
Let’s complete this dare….