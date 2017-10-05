Again this morning
the invitation to be soft,
to notice how when we wake,
the cage of thorns that sprang up
yesterday is not now here.
It takes only just one thought of blame
or righteousness, and the thorns
return in all their ferocity
and brandish their barbs,
and flaunt their hooks,
but there is this moment
when we can simply notice
how soft we are, how vulnerable,
and choose to stay that way,
and a moment later, choose again,
oh, the morning, it smells like freedom.
Oh, I am afraid the thought of blame AND righteousness entered my mind this morning. The thorns, with their hooks and barbs…yes, they were there.
I’ve been busy staying open to the world events, and have hardened to events closer to my home/heart.
This poem reminds me to just hear the invitation to be soft.
I will do my best to listen today.
Thank you. 🙂
Well done.
Love and Namaste
Augusta
Oh Augusta, me, too … me, too …
Love to you, and courage to us both,
r
Thank you for this poem, Rosemerry. Yesterday morning I became infuriated with a colleague who is somewhat of a friend, and I felt like I needed to unload my anger towards him right away. Fortunately I waited, and late, when my innate softness came into its own, I realized that the guy was just being his imperfect self, which is beyond my control or his. I understood him, and thought of a gentler way of saying what needed to be said to him.
Beautiful story, Betsy … oh these human selves. Sweet imperfection, how it humbles us. Over and over. Feeling it profoundly this morning myself, sending you hugs … and oh! Just now the most astonishing flicker came to the tree just outside my window, doing his flicker work. Sending you that beauty, too.
r
