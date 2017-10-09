first snow
and fields of rabbit brush
reveal their gold—
live like that, heart, I say,
unapologetic and flourishing
“unapologetic and flourishing” siiiiiiiigghhhhhhhhhhh… Such a lush and lovely (and loving) line. It’d be a wonderful lifetime, discovering all and each of its layers.
You already know I find myself in darkness more often than I’d like.
Know, also, that this is a poem I hope I’ll return to when I’ve forgotten that the light, too, has something to say.
Kiitos, my beloved and deep friend.
Sweet Eduardo,
Thank you for this comment, and for your own flourishing, for letting me see it.
