night with no moon

making friends

with the dark

*

finding a ring on the ground—

the world and I

get married

*

trading places with the wind—

at least it doesn’t have to

eat vegetables

*

finding the perfect shell—

giving it back

to the sea

*

belly flop!

you bet I’ll

do it again!

*

not my fault the spaceman

came with confetti—

cleaning my bedroom anyway

*

jumping off the swing again

hoping this time

I grow wings

*

do streetlamps get lonely?

giving one a hug

just in case

*

why does it always

fly straight,

this boomerang?

*

hopscotch in the rain

all the squares

run away