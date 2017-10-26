night with no moon
making friends
with the dark
*
finding a ring on the ground—
the world and I
get married
*
trading places with the wind—
at least it doesn’t have to
eat vegetables
*
finding the perfect shell—
giving it back
to the sea
*
belly flop!
you bet I’ll
do it again!
*
not my fault the spaceman
came with confetti—
cleaning my bedroom anyway
*
jumping off the swing again
hoping this time
I grow wings
*
do streetlamps get lonely?
giving one a hug
just in case
*
why does it always
fly straight,
this boomerang?
*
hopscotch in the rain
all the squares
run away
