with thanks to Kyra
Minor and slow,
the Russian death song
on the cello
fills the room
with loss and beauty,
the two rubbing
together like notes
side by side on the scale
played at the same time.
I lay on the floor
beneath the great instrument
and feel the waves of it
as if they originate inside me—
play it again, I beg
the cellist, and then,
when it’s done, I beg her
again, play it again,
And she does. And she does,
the warm notes filling
any chill they find.
Beautiful! So deeply expresses the resonance of the cello and how it vibrates to the soul level. Happy birthday!
Thanks, Heather! I have been thinking of you! In fact, I am going to go see an acupuncturist on Tuesday, which always makes me think of you! But was humming a little sweet honey recently, and that always makes me think of you, too.
Sending you big hugs,
r
Another wonderful poem by you, Rosemerry – about darkness and music. I forwarded it ti my daughter Sarah (a singer/composer and former cellist), and she replied: “This poet is incredible. I love this so much too. I’d love a book of her poems. Recommend one I should get?” I ordered the Rumi one for her. Any chance you’re planning to publish another collection of poems? I would love it if you did!