Raven me, river me, tremor, deliver me,

pink me, tall drink me, unfurl,

canyon me, plunder me, lightning and thunder me,

tide me, tsunami me, curl,

rob my dark berry, my wheat field, my mango,

wring from my cloud all its rain,

unsmall me, outsprawl me, earthquake and enthrall me,

undo me, unwho me again.