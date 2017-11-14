with thanks to Alan Cohen
rearranging the furniture,
that works for a while—
what the heart really wants
is to take out
the walls
November 14, 2017 by Rosemerry
You’re welcome. Love
Heckuva metaphor, Alan, dear room enlarger!
