If we are running out of time,
no one has told that to the avocado
which sits on the counter
hard and light green as if
not only will there be
a tomorrow, but in fact,
things might just be
much more delicious then,
so smooth, so perfect,
so ready to be shared.
I didn’t get this at first but then it struck me just after I closed the app. I found it very beautiful.
Thank you â¦ I am glad you found the beauty in it, too â¦ there it is, that avocado, just doing what avocados do â¦
Blessings to you
