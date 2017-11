Hush little baby, don’t say a word,

mama’s gonna buy you a mockingbird.

And if that mockingbird don’t fly,

mama’s gonna bake you a Brussel sprout pie,

and if that pie crust doesn’t brown,

mama’s gonna buy you a circus clown,

and if that clown has got a knife,

mama’s gonna make you purple kite,

and if that kite gets tangled in the tree,

mama’s gonna buy you a wooden knee,

and if that wooden knee won’t bend,

mama’s gonna find you a golden hen,

and if that golden hen won’t lay,

mama’s gonna buy you a bale of hay,

and if that bale of hay’s too damp,

mama’s gonna buy you a lava lamp,

and if that lava lamp don’t shine,

mama’s gonna draw you a dotted line,

and if that dotted line’s too straight,

mama’s gonna keep you up too late

and if her lullaby goes all wrong,

mama’s gonna sing you a different song.