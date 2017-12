Even the smallest strand of saffron

goldens the rice and lends

its good and earthy bitterness

to each of the ten thousand

grains in the pot.

My friend says she wants

to make a bigger difference,

doubts the effect she has.

There are many ways, I think,

to reach many.

One is to do as the saffron crocus does—

put everything you have

into just a few threads,

then trust they’re potent enough

to change everything.