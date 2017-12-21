December 21, 2017 by Rosemerry
another morning,
another chance to be
utterly rearranged
Posted in Uncategorized | Tagged change, poem, poetry, wind | Leave a Comment
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Discover Badge
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
Leave a Reply