I want to give you words,

as if they might do what

the body can’t do—

as if with verb I could

meet the place in you

that most wants to be touched,

as if with noun I could

know the parts of you

that most want to be known.

I want to give you

the most faithful adjective,

the one that cradles you

before you even realize

that you need to be held—

once I heard a song

written by a man

for another man, a song

that swelled, then took

two steps back,

then swelled again, then

took two steps back

before finally rising

to an unsteady ledge

and my heart

beat outside of my body

and my eyes wept

with tears that were mine and not mine,

and I want to give you words

that will find every ache in you

that longs to be soothed,

words that will seek out

each lonely place, that will find

every branch of you—

not like a wind

that is here and gone, no, more like

the bark that gives everything

to protect you,

the bark that grows as you grow

and takes its shape from you.