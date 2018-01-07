Across the country, blizzards—blizzards

so big that folks speak of bombogenesis

while standing in line in the coffee shop.

And the snow begins to fall, snow

blocks out the sun, snow fills the roads,

the drives, the sills until people begin to forget

who they are when there isn’t a storm.

Imagine the storm goes on.

Imagine that it isn’t snow falling,

but forgiveness. Imagine all those people

rising morning after morning to find

themselves buried in compassion.

Piles of it. Heaps of it. Giant white drifts of it.

It must be dealt with before anything else

can happen. Before people can even

walk out the door, they must lift it

and move it and feel its surprising weight.

Who knew there was so much of it? Who knew

just how completely it could shut things down

if not engaged with properly? It takes some time,

perhaps, before the people see

how beautiful it is, how every single thing

it touches is softened, turned to sparkle,

turned to shine. A disruption, to be sure,

but sometimes it takes a blizzard

to find the calm. Sometimes

we must be stopped

before we learn how to go on.

And the colder it gets, the more

we must work to be warm.