Before the sun
has reached
the meadow
on the tip
of a tall blade
of dry grass,
a single
brilliant
sparkle—
see how
it offers
radiance
to anyone
who
will look,
though
that is not
why it
shines.
January 13, 2018 by Rosemerry
Nice
thank you for reading it!
I…love…this. beautiful!
Thank you, Angela!
