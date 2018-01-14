January 14, 2018 by Rosemerry
lavishly splendid,
the purple tulips in their vase—
there is nothing they don’t bow to
Posted in Uncategorized | Tagged bowing, honoring, poem, poetry, tulip | Leave a Comment
