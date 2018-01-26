How the glass holds the wine
gives it shape, lets it breathe,
this is the way you hold me—
without you, I’m spill, I’m puddle,
I’m unfound, with you, I know myself
as something savored, relished,
held up to the light.
January 26, 2018 by Rosemerry
