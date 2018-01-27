When Georgia painted the petunia,

she knew that to make busy people stop

in surprise and consider petunia,

she needed to make it large—

and she did—enormous petunias

revealed, unfolding along the wall—

and there the busy people saw

the intimate petals of women,

when all Georgia wanted to show them

was flower, the essence of flower,

the beauty of flower, the pure

purpled splendor of flower—

how soft, how sensual, how

wholly day stopping

a single flower can be.

to see the artwork, visit:

https://www.okeeffemuseum.org/store/products/posters/flowers/petunia-no-2-1924/