I asked the world
to teach me of truth
and waited and waited
for a lesson. Anything.
A bird. A rainbow.
A bug. A storm.
But nothing.
And so I went in
and made a cup
coffee—ground
the beans and steamed
the milk and cradled
the cup in my hands.
And I tasted it.
evie’s brew undoubtedly would have made the lesson more profound.
ï»¿You bet!!!!!
My favorite! Profound truth!
Watch my TEDx talk The Art of Changing Metaphors: TEDX Rosemerry Trommer
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer
970-729-1838
wordwoman.com
From: “comment-reply@wordpress.com” Reply-To: Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:16 AM To: Rosemerry Trommer Subject: [A Hundred Falling Veils] Comment: “The Lesson”
I love a good ole cup of truth!
Thanks, Jane, toasting you in another kitchen!
Watch my TEDx talk The Art of Changing Metaphors: TEDX Rosemerry Trommer
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer
970-729-1838
wordwoman.com
From: “comment-reply@wordpress.com” Reply-To: Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:54 AM To: Rosemerry Trommer Subject: [A Hundred Falling Veils] Comment: “The Lesson”