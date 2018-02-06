Open your hands, lift them.
—William Stafford, “Today”
The parking space beside the store when you
were late. The man who showed up just in time
to hold the door when you were juggling five
big packages. The spider plant that grew—
though you forgot to water it. The new
nest in the tree outside your window. Chime
of distant church bells when you’re lonely. Rhyme
of friendship. Apples. Sky a trove of blue.
And who’s to say these miracles are less
significant than burning bushes, loaves
and fishes, steps on water. We are blessed
by marvels wearing ordinary clothes—
how easily we’re fooled by simple dress—
Oranges. Water. Leaves. Bread. Crows.
So true. Well said.
thank you! miracles everywhere.
oh yes Rosemerry, the crows, the simple, ordinary crows, so glad you included them! xoxo
Thank you … they are remarkable, yes? And just this week, my daughter and I were looking out the window and my daughter says, Mom, I just love magpies. I know people don’t like them, but they are so beautiful. I almost jumped for joy.