for Wallace Hartley and the musicians of the Titanic
And as the splendid ship began to list
and as the people scrambled on the decks,
the band struck up a ragtime tune, and next
they played an autumn waltz. Yes there, amidst
the screaming and the shouts, the band persisted,
giving to the night what they gave best—
the peace that comes from melody. They blessed
the crowd with song till waves consumed the ship.
How is it that they all agreed to stay?
Some artist’s creed? Some sense this was their gift?
Survivors say they heard the soaring staves
of hymns escort them as they rowed away—
still heard them as the aft began to lift.
And sink. Then nothing but Atlantic waves.
