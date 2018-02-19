for Corinne, skate skier extraordinaire

The meadow was a violent scourge of white,

and still we chose to leave our cars and ski.

The wind and blowing snow obscured our sight,

lashed through our hats and stole our breath, but we

leaned into it and laughed, as if the storm

were nothing more than an excuse to be

more brave, more willing to eschew what’s warm

so we might face our fear, find joy in risk—

and sure enough, I felt myself transform

from nervousness to animated bliss—

and we for hours skied amidst the gusts

and for that time, knew nothing more than this:

to meet the crazy storm full on. To thrust

ourselves into the howling world. To trust.