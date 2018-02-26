There is clarity in the three-hole punch,

the way it is made to receive the paper,

always the same every time.

How it punches the holes always

equidistant from each other. It never worries

it’s not doing its job good enough. Never

worries it isn’t worthy of the pages it meets.

There is clarity in the way it flexes beneath

the hand, how it does the one thing it was made

to do. And you, with your hand on the black

length of it, you with your thousands of choices

inside every moment, what is it hat needs

your precision? Maybe you’re making it

too hard. Maybe it’s your turn to do

the one thing you were made to do.