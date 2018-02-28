After over a hundred years,
the blue flowers in her hair
are still as blue and the ivy
in his hair is still as green
and her face is just as soft
and serene as when she received
the kiss, the kiss that made
the whole world fall in love
with Gustav Klimt. And who
wouldn’t want to be caught
forever and ever in a golden
embrace, infinitely tender,
eternally erotic, the way
no kiss truly is? But here
they are, defying the fall,
these lovers, hanging unframed
on the wall of the Belvedere,
still passionate, lust-drowsy,
their love spilling into the halls
as the whole world around
them dissolves into shimmer,
into shine.
http://www.cnn.com/style/article/gustav-klimt-100-years/?iid=ob_lockedrail_bottomlarge
