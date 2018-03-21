Self-forgiveness is not the first impulse.

In fact, I curse. Run my hands through my hair,

tug at my scalp. Sigh. Again. My shoulders fall slack

in the place where my wings would be.

In my gut, the seed of apology starts to root.

Perhaps that is what changes things,

what allows me to let failure look me in the face,

let it trace my cheeks, the barest caress.

It never asks me to be beautiful. It never

expects nor wants perfection. It touches me so tenderly,

is it any wonder that soon the apology

spills from my lips like the clearest stream,

and I stand in the cold clear rush of it.

The whole world looks different from here.