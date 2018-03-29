Heart-thawingly honest, deliriously sexy, and compassionate down to the fingertips. A book of kindness and bewilderment and delight from one of our best poets. –Teddy Macker, “This World”

My new book, Naked for Tea, is just out! It was a finalist for the Able Muse Book Award, and deals with vulnerability, and how with our beautiful broken selves we can fall more deeply in love everyday with the beautiful broken world. And it features a fabulous foreword by Wayne Muller, author of A Life of Being, Having and Doing Enough.

I have three readings/signings set up for now:

April 3, Telluride Arts, Telluride, 6 p.m.

May 21, Cimarron Books, Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.

July 7, Book Bar, Denver, 5 p.m.

You can see the book and purchase it with Pay Pal on my website: https://wordwoman.com/books/naked.htm

If you prefer to pay with a credit card, you can buy it from the publisher’s website: https://www.ablemusepress.com/books/rosemerry-wahtola-trommer-naked-for-tea-poems

And you read about it and hear a podcast on it here: http://www.tellurideinside.com/2018/03/trommers-naked-for-tea-book-launch-at-telluride-arts-43.html

I totally believe in giving poems away—as you know—and I will continue to send you poems every day. AND, I would really appreciate it if you would support this poetry practice by purchasing a book. It would mean a lot to me.

If you want to set up a reading for your organization or a workshop near you, send me a note!

love, Rosemerry