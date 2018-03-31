On the table, a letter to the Easter Bunny—

the girl has written it in blue pen

thanking him for the joy he brings.

Beside the letter, two baskets

filled with empty plastic eggs.

So much inside wants to be filled. Or so

we believe. Tomorrow morning,

the baskets will be for a moment empty,

the eggs, hidden, ridiculous with candy.

Oh the things we use to stave the void!

There is beauty in barrenness—

just outside the window, the world

is trying to prove it, the field no longer

steeped in snow, yet not yet verdant

and green. And still it’s lovely, a stark,

splendor. though perhaps we need

to recalibrate to see.

Every Easter, she writes, I wake up

soooooooooo excited to find the eggs.

I think of the field, how it takes

no belief for it to fill, for it to burgeon.

And still it is no less magic. I think

of the girl, her joy in giving the Easter Bunny

her most beautiful egg, how she’s learning

the art of emptying. I hope you like it, she writes.

I tell her, I think the Easter Bunny

will cry, tears leaving my eyes, not sure

if I feel more empty, more full.