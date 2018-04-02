Come, she says, let me show you

my secret place in the woods,

and she grabs my hand

and walks me past the pond through

the forest and along a ditch

until we arrive in a small clearing

rung with birch and old spruce.

It’s secret, she says, but not

too far away. Will you help me

get it ready? We return with

loppers and a small hand saw

and clear away what is dead. The sun

discovers new ways to touch the ground.

When we leave, the clearing

comes with us. All day, I feel it,

the light as it finds its way in.