path through the jungle—
so much has to change
to stay the same
*
zipline so fast
even my shadow can’t find
a place to land
*
hanging bridges
above the deep chasms—
panic disguised as hope
*
a fourth star
in Orion’s belt—
in fact, a firefly
*
love starved—
instead of catching the bigger fish
eating the bait
*
dismantling the gate
at the chambers of the heart—
using the wood for a bridge
*
pouring out from the tree’s thorns
and army of fire ants—
nearby the ylang ylang spreads perfume
*
diving into the waves—
if only all chaos
had a trapdoor
*
beneath the waterfall
riding the rope swing, wondering—
does our joy release into the world?
*
meanwhile, in the rainforest,
the purple orchid peels back its petals,
reinvents opening
*
questions that start with why
are the hardest to answer—
the lizard walks on water
*
smaller than a thimble
this frog beside the river—
universe size, my wonder
*
this old oyster shell
worn by waves into a heart—
love this world, love this world
*
after two days,
the purple orchids are spent—
giving myself to the waves
*
the gray and brown wren—
its bright song a mailbox
red flag up
*
ten thousand times ten thousand
waves on the beach—
letting each one rename me
*
beside the great strangler fig
enjoying feeling small
in the big, big world
