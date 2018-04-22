path through the jungle—

so much has to change

to stay the same

*

zipline so fast

even my shadow can’t find

a place to land

*

hanging bridges

above the deep chasms—

panic disguised as hope

*

a fourth star

in Orion’s belt—

in fact, a firefly

*

love starved—

instead of catching the bigger fish

eating the bait

*

dismantling the gate

at the chambers of the heart—

using the wood for a bridge

*

pouring out from the tree’s thorns

and army of fire ants—

nearby the ylang ylang spreads perfume

*

diving into the waves—

if only all chaos

had a trapdoor

*

beneath the waterfall

riding the rope swing, wondering—

does our joy release into the world?

*

meanwhile, in the rainforest,

the purple orchid peels back its petals,

reinvents opening

*

questions that start with why

are the hardest to answer—

the lizard walks on water

*

smaller than a thimble

this frog beside the river—

universe size, my wonder

*

this old oyster shell

worn by waves into a heart—

love this world, love this world

*

after two days,

the purple orchids are spent—

giving myself to the waves

*

the gray and brown wren—

its bright song a mailbox

red flag up

*

ten thousand times ten thousand

waves on the beach—

letting each one rename me

*

beside the great strangler fig

enjoying feeling small

in the big, big world