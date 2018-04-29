Consider the tulip,

how it rises every spring

out of the same soil,

which is, of course,

not at all the same soil,

but new. How long ago

someone’s hands planted a bulb

and gave to this place

a living scrap of beauty.

Consider the six red petals,

the yellow at the center,

the soft green rubber of the stem,

how it bows to the world. How,

the longer we sit beside it,

the more we bow to it.

It is something like kindness,

is it not? The way someone plants

in you a bit of beauty—a kind word,

perhaps, or a touch, the gift

of their time or their smile.

And years later, in the soil that is you,

it emerges again, pushing aside

the dead leaves, insisting on beauty,

a celebration of the one who planted it,

the one who perceives it, and

the fertile place where it has grown.