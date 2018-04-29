Let’s play, said the wind.

Go away, I said.

Let’s play, said the wind.

Not today, I said.

Right now, said the wind.

But how? I said.

And the wind made a kite

of my auburn hair

and my words of dissent

skipped away on the air.

Play more? said the wind.

Um, sure? I said.

The wind played me like chimes,

played both fierce and tender,

and it whipped me and kissed me

into surrender.

You’ve changed, said the wind.

Rearranged, I said.

Play again? said the wind.

Yes, friend, I said.

Like this: Like Loading...