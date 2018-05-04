When I started to fume,
God grabbed me in his arms
impossibly strong and tender
and said, dear one,
don’t build our house too small
and I dropped my hammer
and nails and noticed
how fine the breeze
without walls.
May 4, 2018 by Rosemerry
I like it. Just wonder what you were fuming about and what “our house” refers to. –Yours and God’s? I know i shouldn’t be so literal but just wondered Nice metaphor.