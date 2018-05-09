I miss you. I miss your long
minutes, your interminable hours,
your days that promised never to end.
What became of your
afternoons full of nothing?
Your yawning mornings?
Our weekends on the couch?
I remember how you once
wrapped your arms around me
and I thought you meant forever.
I believed in your quiet loyalty,
how still you were, not even
the curtains moved.
Now, even the moon is in a rush,
sprinting across the stars.
Now every single thing
has some song to sing.
The day hurls around
its confident light
and the minutes strut
around in berets and shout
into their megaphones.
Look, I’ve saved a place
for you at my table.
Please come. I don’t
remember what you look like,
but if you just hold me,
I’ll know it’s you come home,
I’ll know.
