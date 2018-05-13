May 13, 2018 by Rosemerry

She looks so happy with her new baby, all coo

and smile and jiggle and swing.

I smile at her, and think of everything

I do not tell her. How the child will grow up

to break her heart over and over. How

she will give him more love

than she knew she had, and it will not

be enough. How he will hate her

for holding a line. How she must hold it,

still. How she will come to doubt herself.

How all of us are broken, no

matter how hard we’ve worked to be

whole, and how none of us can

carry the other, no matter how

much we long to. How she will

beg her own heart, Stay open,

stay open. And how some wise friend

may someday say to her,

Shut down your big heart

at many a time. It needs to rest

while you are awake.

And she will know perhaps by then

the truth of love, how it is never

what we imagined. How

big a risk it is to love. How

everything depends on this. And how

she will weep, someday, watching

another young mother in the park,

cooing at her baby, remembering

how simple it seemed, and how

perhaps it is still that simple,

a mother, a child, a big world to explore.