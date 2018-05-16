May 16, 2018 by Rosemerry

Longing is the hardest thing to give up.

—Jim Tipton, “What is This Place I Have Come To?”

Some days can’t end soon enough,

when the heart, so full of love,

breaks and breaks again—

for beauty, for loss, for

paradise just out of reach.

And the eyes can’t cry

another damn tear

but they do anyway,

I would rather not

cry anymore, but God,

thank you for letting me

be one of the ones

who can’t help but weep,

whose house is built

too close to the water.

What a gift to feel this horrible ache

like a lantern, golden

and soft, guiding us

deeper and deeper

into our humanness,

leading us closer

to each other, even

though we have never felt

farther away,

and though the stars

are out and at last,

thank god, it is night,

we have never

been more awake.