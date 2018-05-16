Poetry friends, I hope you will be able to join me for some of these upcoming events:

May 18-20, Telluride Literary Arts Festival, featuring free readings, free open mic, free workshops, a poetry hike! For more schedule and featured guests, visit http://talkinggourds.weebly.com/literary-arts-festival.html

May 19, Literary Burlesque!! This year’s them: Uncorseted: It’s not what it seams . Eight whip-smart women strip away what it means to fight for LIBERTY in all their cheeky glory. It’s the 100th anniversary of Armistice. We celebrate the women who unbound themselves using their voices and bodies. Sexy, serious, playful, hot. I’ll be playing Anna Akhmatova, the Russian poet. 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater in Telluride. Tickets are $20, available only at Between the Covers, 728-4504. Always sells out, get your ticket now!

May 21, Naked for Tea—I will be performing and sharing poems from my newest poetry collection in Ridgway at 6:30 at Cimarron Books and Coffee Roasters. Featuring Kyra Kopestonsky accompanying me on cello. Free.

May 23, Lost in Motherland, a free writing workshop for moms (step, biological, grand, etc) exploring how motherhood has undone us and made us who we are. At Wilkinson Public Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Telluride Room. To register, please call 970-728-4519 and ask for the youth services desk.

June 18, Always Becoming: A Dream and Poetry Workshop in Placerville, CO

What if you could rest in the knowing that your own consciousness had the answers that you were looking for? Each night, through the power and intensity of our dreams, we are offered pieces of ourselves that we might never come to know. Dreams speak the language of the soul, a rich and deep patois, from the deepest parts of our being. A dream may speak to a personal mythos or idea we hold about who we are, how we are living or what our future might hold; or it may offer an insight into a small detail of everyday life—what we do in relationships, how we pull back or illuminate the places we are stuck. Talking about dreams – as opposed to interpreting them – opens us up to a deep discovery of our own authenticity.

In this six-hour workshop, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., we will explore the landscape of dreams and use the symbols, images, metaphors and feelings to leap into language, writing poems that walk the line between certainty and uncertainty, dream and reality, the irrational and the true. Through dreams and poetry, we will navigate the tides of becoming—the continual, miraculous unfolding of life. No previous experience with dream work or poetry necessary. Led by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Corinne Platt. $100.

To register, contact Rosemerry, 970-729-1838 or wordwoman@rosemerry.com

June 26, Art Bar(d): The Art of Showing Up, Ridgway, 6-8 p.m. Sometimes, writing a poem is good medicine. The process can help us keep our heads and hearts where our bodies are, inviting us to return to the present moment again and again. No matter how busy you are—or not—this art of paying attention to the here and now has a wonderful way of inspiring us to live better, and to make our world better, while at the same time allowing us to see ourselves and the world as “good enough.” This is a workshop brought to you by curiosity and paradox. And wine. $25 gets you instruction and some liquid inspiration. We’ll read, write and share poems. All levels of writing expertise welcome. For more info or to register, contact Weehawken Arts, https://www.weehawkenarts.org/all-classes/343-artbar-d-the-art-of-showing-up-with-rosemerry-wahtola-trommer

July 7, First Saturday Poetry Series at Bookbar in Denver: Naked for Tea and Phases: Rosemerry joins bestie Erika Moss Gordon for an evening of poetic play. Free. Mingling at 4:30, reading at 5:30. For more info, contact Kate@bookbardenver.com