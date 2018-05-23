May 23, 2018 by Rosemerry

I know that things just don’t grow if you don’t bless them with your patience.

—First Aid Kit, Emmylou

There are gardens in me

where I have tried

to make things bloom

out of season—

how difficult it can be

to let a seed do

what a seed does

all on its own,

especially in a time

of drought when I fear

the seed may not grow at all

if I don’t help it

grow more quickly.

And so I let soil

be my teacher.

How perfectly

it waits, letting

the world feed it.

How easily it

partners with rain,

with sun, with time.