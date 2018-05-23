I know that things just don’t grow if you don’t bless them with your patience.
—First Aid Kit, Emmylou
There are gardens in me
where I have tried
to make things bloom
out of season—
how difficult it can be
to let a seed do
what a seed does
all on its own,
especially in a time
of drought when I fear
the seed may not grow at all
if I don’t help it
grow more quickly.
And so I let soil
be my teacher.
How perfectly
it waits, letting
the world feed it.
How easily it
partners with rain,
with sun, with time.
You make it seem simple… or do you…