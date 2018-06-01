Just because we can’t imagine
what it will look like, this path,
doesn’t mean it won’t appear.
Just today, I took a detour
off the interstate when a rolled semi
closed down all the lanes.
The GPS suggested
a back road, which turned
into dirt road, which turned
into dozens of switchbacks,
one hairpin turn after another
rising up and away from the route
I had planned. The GPS died.
No one else going the same way,
which always makes a mind wonder.
Just because we have little idea
where we are doesn’t mean
we are lost. And being lost
doesn’t mean we aren’t right where we
are meant to be, off on our own,
more alert than before
amongst the ten thousand
shades of evergreen.
Eventually, the detour proved true,
and I was back on pavement,
then back on the interstate.
the taste of dust on my lips.
