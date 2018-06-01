Just because we can’t imagine

what it will look like, this path,

doesn’t mean it won’t appear.

Just today, I took a detour

off the interstate when a rolled semi

closed down all the lanes.

The GPS suggested

a back road, which turned

into dirt road, which turned

into dozens of switchbacks,

one hairpin turn after another

rising up and away from the route

I had planned. The GPS died.

No one else going the same way,

which always makes a mind wonder.

Just because we have little idea

where we are doesn’t mean

we are lost. And being lost

doesn’t mean we aren’t right where we

are meant to be, off on our own,

more alert than before

amongst the ten thousand

shades of evergreen.

Eventually, the detour proved true,

and I was back on pavement,

then back on the interstate.

the taste of dust on my lips.