Today it slipped into my daughter,

the seed that all is not right in the world.

In a matter of hours, already

the tap roots had grown beyond

my ability to pull them out.

I wonder if I have been wrong

to keep her garden so tidy.

I wonder how to best teach her

to tend her own rows.

It will be endless now,

the onslaught, as every gardener knows.

And there is some pleasure in tending.

I think of how I would rather

be aware of all that grows.

I think of how sometimes

we change our minds

about what is wanted

and what is a weed.

Some part of me longs

to swing the sun back to yesterday.

Some part of me rejoices

that now all the world

is her garden.