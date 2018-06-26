Not until the darkness came

did I hear the river, the insistent

clear of it. All the bright day

I had listened to the ding

of the timer, the ring of the phone,

the whine of the boy and the sob

of the girl, the scrabble of kittens,

the turn of engines, the click

of my shoes, the printer’s gray hum.

And then, once the dishes were done

and the boy was asleep and

the girl was asleep and the phone

was off and the lights

were out and I lay in the patient

dark, I heard it, the changing flush

of the river’s rush, which surely

had been there all day, the river

doing what a river does—moving

over whatever stands in its path

and turning each obstacle into song.